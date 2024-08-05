Bangladesh updates: PM Hasina resigns amid massive protests

Skip next section Interim government to be formed, army says

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 Interim government to be formed, army says

In an address to the nation, Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman has said he will form an interim government, confirming that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned.

He added that he would seek the president's guidance on forming a new government.

"I am taking full responsibility," the general said, although it was not clear if he would head a caretaker government.

Zaman also promised justice for all those killed during weeks of anti-government protests, adding that the military would stand down.

"Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible," he said. "I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing."

In his address, he also called on students to remain calm and go home, saying he was trying to "find a solution for the country."

His remarks come after Hasina was reported to have fled the country amid the massive demonstrations, during which dozens, including police, are reported to have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.