Bangladesh updates: PM Hasina resigns amid massive protests

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 What triggered the Bangladesh anti-government protests?

Thousands of protesters take to the streets in Dhaka after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down Image: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS

The current massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh have their roots in student-led rallies that began in mid-July, during which demonstrators voiced opposition to a high court decision to reinstate quotas for government jobs after they had been abolished in 2018 following massive student protests.

Under the quota system, more than half of civil service jobs were reserved for specific groups. For example, 30% of government jobs were set aside for family members of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

In response to the public anger, on July 21 the Supreme Court cut the quotas, advising that 93% of all appointments should be based on merit with immediate effect, with 5% going to descendants of so-called freedom fighters, and 2% to people from ethnic minorities or with disabilities.

The government accepted the advice of the court, but this failed to mollify protesters, who continued to stage wider anti-government demonstrations calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, a demand with which she has now seemingly complied.

The protesters have also called for authorities to be held accountable for those killed during the protests, the number of which is estimated to be in the hundreds.

In confirming Hasina's resignation on Monday, Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman added that authorities would "punish" those responsible for protest deaths.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed, it is time to stop the violence," he said in a televised speech.

Hasina's ruling Awami League party has claimed the transformation of the rallies into broader anti-government protests is an indicator that the protests have been appropriated by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami party.