Bangladesh updates: PM Hasina resigns amid massive protests

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 Sheikh Hasina resigns as prime minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stepped down from her position after 15 years in power, the army has said.

The move comes after weeks of massive protests that began as rallies against job quotas in the civil service but have since mutated into demonstrations calling for Hasina's resignation.

Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Her government has been accused by rights groups of suppressing dissent by violent means and of abusing state institutions to bolster its hold on power.