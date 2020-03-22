 Bangladesh to free jailed ex-PM Khaleda Zia | News | DW | 24.03.2020

News

Bangladesh to free jailed ex-PM Khaleda Zia

The health of jailed 74-year-old Khaleda Zia's was deteriorating. The government has finally agreed to her receiving treatment outside of prison, but it's not exactly what her family wanted.

Khaleda Zia being taken to prison

Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia will be released from jail for six months on "humanitarian grounds," allowing her to seek treatment for a medical condition, said a government minister on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old, who twice served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, has been imprisoned since February 2018, serving a 17-year sentence on corruption charges — her party say the lawsuits were politically motivated. She suffers from arthritis and her health has been deteriorating.

Conditions for her release state that "she remains in her Dhaka residence to receive treatment and does not go abroad," said Anisul Haq, the country's law and justice minister, who gave details of her release, on orders of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She will be able to "take medical treatment at any hospital in the country" but she will not be able to travel abroad.

Her family had earlier unsuccessfully appealed to the High Court, seeking permission for her to be flown to London for medical treatment.

Read more: Why Bangladeshi politics is man's domain

'Happy with the decision'

"Khaled Zia has been released following an application from her family. BNP hasn't applied for her release. However, we are taking it positively: she should have been released earlier because she was in jail due to political reasons, not for committing any crime," commented BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Khaleda's brother, Shamim Iskander, thanked the government for its decision and said: "We're very happy with the decision," reported Reuters.

Playing power games

Zia was convicted in February 2018 on charges of misusing her power by embezzling some $250,000 in donations meant for an orphanage trust. She was later convicted in another corruption case.

She belongs to one of Bangladesh's political dynasties, with current leader Hasina belonging to another. Their families have dominated Bangladeshi politics since its independence in 1971.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will issue a notification for her release. It was not immediately clear exactly when she would be freed.

kmm/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Related content

Presse Dhaka

Bangladesh journalist's disappearance casts poor light on press freedom 22.03.2020

A prominent Bangladeshi journalist has recently gone missing after defamation charges were lodged against him by an influential ruling party lawmaker. His family believes he has been abducted and demands a fair probe.

Bangladesh's 'tiger widows' ostracized as witches 06.03.2020

Each year, people working in Bangladesh's Sunderbans forest fall prey to Bengal tigers. Their widows are left on their own. These 'tiger widows,' viewed as the cause of their partners' deaths, are ostracized for the bad luck they are believed to bring.

Bangladesch Dhaka Bundesentwicklungsminister Gerd Müller besucht Sheikh Hasina

Germany pledges 15 million euros to Rohingya cause 26.02.2020

Top development official Gerd Müller has promised to step-up efforts to improve education for young people in Rohingya refugee camps. Müller pledged the funds after a meeting with Bangladesh's prime minister.

