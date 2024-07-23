Bangladesh to accept cuts to job quotas after ruling

The government has met a key demand of protestors, who have paused demonstrations for 48 hours. The unrest over the quotas has prompted some governments to evacuate their citizens from the country.

The government of Bangladesh is expected to officially accept a court ruling on Tuesday that would see its quota system for government jobs drastically scaled back.

Clashes between arned police and student-led protests over the quotas in recent weeks resulted in the deaths of almost 150 people and some 2,500 arrests.

The quota system stipulated that 30% of government positions must be held by the descendants of those who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence from India in 1971. Smaller quotas were in place for women and other disadvantaged groups.

Since government positions are a driver of upward economic mobility for high-performing students in the country, the quota system has particularly angered students looking for good jobs.

The system had been scrapped in 2018 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but was reinstated by a high court ruling on June 5.

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a new ruling that would massively curtail the quotas.

Indians and Malaysians evacuated, internet down

The resulting protests and the brutal police response has led to many governments issuing travel advisories for Bangladesh, as well as major evacuations of citizens residing there.

On Tuesday, a flight full of Malaysian evacuees was on its way to Kuala Lumpur, and officials in India said they had evacuated some 4,500 students back home.

Despite a pause in the protests after their key demand was met, army chief Waker-uz-Zaman told reporters that the security situation was not entirely under control.

However, amid a curfew and ongoing internet blackout, the streets of the capital Dhaka appeared calm on Tuesday morning.

Protest leaders have given Hasina's government 48 hours to discuss meeting their other demands, which includes a public apology from the prime minister. Hasina has blamed her political rivals for fomenting the unrest.

