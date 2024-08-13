Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina gives first statement since ouster

In her first statement since resigning and fleeing the country, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demanded those responsible for violence and vandalism during July's protests be "identified and punished."

"I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," Hasina said in her first public comments since resigning and fleeing the country on August 5.

In the statement issued via her son Sajeeb Wazed on social media, Hasina referred to the anti-government protests which rocked Bangladesh as "terrorist attacks" and "vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation."

Hasina's resignation was triggered by student-led protests that originated as opposition to a quota system for government jobs, but soon expanded to a broader rebellion against the government and Hasina.

Clashes between protesters, police and pro-government groups resulted in hundreds of deaths. Student protest groups say the violent crackdown on protesters was carried out at Hasina's behest.

Earlier Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into Hasina and six top figures in her administration over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.



