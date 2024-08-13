Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina gives first statement since ouster

In her first statement since resigning and fleeing the country, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demanded those responsible for violence during the protests that ousted her be "identified and punished."

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for investigations into the violence that gripped Bangladesh in July and demanded that those involved be punished.

"I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," Hasina said in her first public comments since resigning and fleeing the country on August 5.

In the statement issued via her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on social media, Hasina referred to the anti-government protests which rocked Bangladesh as "terrorist attacks" and "vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation."

She called on her supporters to take to the streets on Thursday to mark Bangladesh's National Day of Mourning, traditionally held on August 15 every year in commemoration of the 1975 murder of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of independent Bangladesh, but canceled by the new interim government on Tuesday.

"I appeal to you to observe the National Day of Mourning with due respect and solemnity," she said in the statement.

Why was Hasina forced to resign and flee?

Hasina's resignation was triggered by student-led protests that originated as opposition to a quota system for government jobs, but soon expanded to a broader rebellion against the government and her rule.

Clashes between protesters, police and pro-government groups resulted in hundreds of deaths. Student protest groups say the violent crackdown on protesters was carried out at Hasina's behest.

After Hasina had fled to neighboring India, 84-year-old Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus returned to Bangladesh and took over as Chief Advisor to the new interim government. Acting as Prime Minister, he named a cabinet including student activists and senior civil society leaders.

Hasina facing murder charge

Meanwhile, earlier Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into Hasina and six top figures in her administration over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

"A case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina and six more," said Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen.

Other members of Hasina's government are also facing criminal proceedings after police said on Tuesday that former law minister Anisul Huq and Hasina's adviser Salman Rahman arrested for allegedly "instigating" the murder of two people.



