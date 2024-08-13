  1. Skip to content
Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina gives first statement since ouster

August 13, 2024

In her first statement since resigning and fleeing the country, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demanded those responsible for violence during the protests that ousted her be "identified and punished."

https://p.dw.com/p/4jQUN
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking back in January
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5 amid a violent uprising against her rule Image: Munir uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for investigations into the violence that gripped Bangladesh in July and demanded that those involved be punished.

"I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," Hasina said in her first public comments since resigning and fleeing the country on August 5.

In the statement issued via her son Sajeeb Wazed on social media, Hasina referred to the anti-government protests which rocked Bangladesh as "terrorist attacks" and "vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation."

Hasina's resignation was triggered by student-led protests that originated as opposition to a quota system for government jobs, but soon expanded to a broader rebellion against the government and Hasina.

Clashes between protesters, police and pro-government groups resulted in hundreds of deaths. Student protest groups say the violent crackdown on protesters was carried out at Hasina's behest. 

Earlier Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into Hasina and six top figures in her administration over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

Bangladesh's toppled regime to be held liable for killing

More to follow ...

mf/wmr (Reuters, AP)

