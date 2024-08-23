Bangladesh: Severe floods test new interim government

CatastropheBangladeshBangladesh: Severe floods test new interim governmentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheBangladeshEmmy Sasipornkarn08/23/2024August 23, 2024Flooding has killed at least 13 people in northeastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands more to flee from their homes. The disaster adds strain on the country's new interim government, which was installed after recent protests ousted former PM Hasina. https://p.dw.com/p/4jrrEAdvertisement