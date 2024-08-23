  1. Skip to content
Bangladesh: Severe floods test new interim government

Emmy Sasipornkarn
August 23, 2024

Flooding has killed at least 13 people in northeastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands more to flee from their homes. The disaster adds strain on the country's new interim government, which was installed after recent protests ousted former PM Hasina.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jrrE
Emmy Sasipornkarn Srimingkwanchai
Emmy Sasipornkarn Multimedia journalist covering Thailand and Southeast Asia
