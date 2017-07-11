Bangladesh: Several killed in blast at Dhaka building

A major explosion in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday evening has killed at least seven people and caused widespread damage, authorities said.

The blast hit a four-story building that housed many shops, showrooms and private offices in the city's Moghbazar area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

What we know so far

Seven people were killed and 50 people were injured in the explosion, authorities said.

The wounded are being treated in hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters.

The force of the explosion caused significant damage to at least seven nearby buildings, as well as three buses and other cars.

Footage from the scene shows concrete rubble from a building as well as streets strewn with broken glass and other debris.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

