Bangladesh: Several dead after ferry capsizes in river

At least 10 people drowned after a ferry in Bangladesh capsized after colliding wtih another vessel on Wednesday, officials said.

Local government official Abdul Khalek said rescuers retrieved the bodies of five women and five children after the boat sank in the Gumai river in northern Bangladesh.

Read more: Disaster turns spotlight on ferry safety in Bangladesh

The boat was carrying at least 35 passengers, and 15 people are still believed missing, Khalek told dpa news agency. A handful of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Khalek added that such locally made boats do not have licenses to operate on river routes and never keep passenger manifests, or records of who is on board.

The boats are used to transport passengers from one remote village to the other. Divers from the fire service and Civil Defense department have launched a search operation.

Read more:Bangladesh slum fire destroys thousands of homes

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Rana Plaza disaster, 2013 The collapse of the nine-story Rana Plaza garment factory in Dhaka on April 24, 2013, is one of the world's worst industrial accidents. More than 1,100 people were killed and another 2,000 were injured in the tragedy.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters After the collapse The disaster shed light on the poor safety conditions in Bangladeshi factories, many of which produce clothing for Western brands. Dozens of people, including Rana Plaza's owner, are standing trial for negligence. Despite some reforms to improve safety in the billion-dollar industry, Bangladeshi textile workers remain some of the lowest paid in the world.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Nimtoli explosion, 2010 Bangladesh's deadliest industrial blaze to date tore through one of Dhaka's most densely populated areas on June 3, 2010, killing 117 people. A number of multi-story apartment buildings and shops in the Nimtoli district went up in flames after an electrical transformer exploded.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Ashulia garment factory fire, 2012 At least 112 workers were killed in a fire at the nine-story Tazreen Fashion factory in the outskirts of Dhaka on November 24, 2012. An investigation later found it was caused by arson and that managers at the Ashulia district plant had locked the gates to prevent victims from getting out. Above, a soldier inspects a room of charred sewing machines.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Chawkbazar blaze, 2019 At least 70 people were killed in a fire that engulfed apartment blocks in a historic Dhaka shopping district on February 20, 2019. The blaze began in a property in Chawkbazar where chemicals for household products were being stored illegally, before quickly spreading to several other buildings. It took almost 12 hours for firefighters to put out the flames.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Tongi factory fire, 2016 A fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a cigarette packaging factory north of Dhaka on September 10 killed some 31 people. Chemicals stored on the ground floor of the Tongi warehouse are thought to have helped the blaze spread quickly.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Gazipur factory collapse, 2017 A boiler explosion was also behind the collapse of garment factory in Gazipur, a city north of the capital, on July 4, 2017. Thirteen people were killed. Fortunately, thousands of workers were away for the Eid holidays.



Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh — a low-lying country with several rivers and loose or often-overlooked safety standards.

In June, at least 32 people died after the passenger boat they were on collided with a ferry and capsized in the capital Dhaka. The boat, called the Morning Bird, had been carrying more than 50 passengers at the time.

Read more: Death toll rises in Bangladesh ferry accident

At least 15 people drowned in February after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. In 2014, an overloaded ferry carrying over 300 passengers capsized and left at least 100 people dead or missing.

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)