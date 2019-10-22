 Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive | News | DW | 24.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive

Nusrat Jahan had reported the principal of a religious school for attempted rape, but was then burnt alive for not withdrawing the complaint.

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death

A court in Bangladesh sentenced 16 people to death on Thursday for the murder of 18-year-old Nusrat Jahan who was set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.

The killers poured kerosene over Jahan and set her on fire on the roof of her madrasa in April in the southeastern district of Feni.

She suffered severe burns and died in hospital five days later on April 10.

"We are happy about the judgment," Hafez Ahmed, a public prosecutor, told reporters after the court verdict.

Public outrage

Jahan's murder sparked public outrage and mass protests calling for her killers to be brought to justice. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had met the victim's family and vowed to prosecute all those involved. 

The incident also drew attention to an alarming rise in sexual harassment and sexual violence cases in the South Asian country of 165 million people. 

sri/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

 

Related content

Bangladesch Khushi Kabir, Frauenrechtlerin und Aktivistin

'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist 22.10.2019

Speaking to DW, women’s rights campaigner Khushi Kabir says that religion and male chauvinist mindsets are hindering development in Asia. People need to begin asking questions instead of becoming blind followers.

Bangladesch Rohingya-Flüchtlingslager bei Cox's Bazar

Bangladeshi soldiers accused of raping 12-year-old Rohingya refugee girl 04.10.2019

Bangladeshi troops have allegedly raped an underage Rohingya girl at the Cox's Bazar refugee camp. The authorities deny rape allegations, but the girl's family told DW they were being threatened by security forces.

Bangladesch | Rohingya-Flüchtlingslager rund um Cox's Bazar

Rohingya militants active in Bangladeshi refugee camps 24.09.2019

In 2017, a Rohingya militant group attacked several police posts in Myanmar. As the army responded with brutal force, thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh. Today, the militants threaten those who dare to defy them.

Advertisement