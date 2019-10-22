Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive

A court in Bangladesh sentenced 16 people to death on Thursday for the murder of 18-year-old Nusrat Jahan who was set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.

The killers poured kerosene over Jahan and set her on fire on the roof of her madrasa in April in the southeastern district of Feni.

"We are happy about the judgment," Hafez Ahmed, a public prosecutor, told reporters after the court verdict.

Jahan's murder sparked public outrage and mass protests calling for her killers to be brought to justice.

more to come...