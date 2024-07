Bangladesh: Protesters set light to state broadcaster

Protesters have set fire to the headquarters of Bangladesh's main state broadcaster BTV with "many people" trapped inside, the network says. Students are demanding equal access to public sector jobs.

At least 19 people have died in clashes between students and police in Bangladesh on Thursday, with protesters attacking the head office of the country's state-run Bangladesh Television with many staff said to be trapped inside.

Students have been protesting for weeks against a quota system for government jobs, but the violence has escalated dramatically in recent days.

Bangladesh's Law Minister Anisul Huq said in the afternoon that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to sit down with the protesters for dialogue, and he was ready to speak with them on Thursday if protesters were willing.

On Wednesday night, the protesters announced they would enforce "a complete shutdown" allowing only emergency services across the country on Thursday in response to security officials' continued attacks on the campus demonstrators.

What we know about the fire

A post on BTV's verified Facebook page said the fire was "catastrophic" and "spreading fast."

"We seek the cooperation of the Fire Service. Many people are trapped inside," the broadcaster said.

The AFP news agency cited a BTV official as saying that hundreds of protesters had stormed the premises, setting alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building.

"They first torched a police post at Rampura after police opened fire at them," he said, referring to a neighborhood in the capital Dhaka.

"They chased the police officers when they took refuge at the BTV office. Angry protesters then caused mayhem here."

Mobile internet services cut

Bangladeshi authorities cut several mobile internet services on Thursday for "security" reasons following the intense violence surrounding the student protests.

"Mobile internet has been temporarily suspended due to various rumors and the unstable situation created... on social media," Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the junior information technology minister, told reporters.

Services would be restored once the situation returned to normal, Palak added. Shops and offices were open in Dhaka, the capital, but there were fewer buses on the streets. The government has ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely amid the protests.

Why are students protesting in Bangladesh?

Students have been demanding the abolition of a quota of 30% reserved for the families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Protesters argue that the reservations have led to widespread unemployment in the South Asian country.

Bangladesh has nearly 32 million people who are out of work or education among a population of 170 million.

At least six people have been killed and hundreds injured in the protests in recent days.

On Thursday, protests continued nationwide, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators.



Asif Mehmud, a coordinator of the protest movement, told DW that Bangladesh's government had used its activists and security forces to attack peaceful demonstrations.

"So far, we have heard the news of 10 deaths and we have been facing massive attacks since the last three days. Protesters are being killed.

"The students were trying to meet their demands peacefully. But the government opted for a crackdown on the protests instead of listening to their logical demands."

Government to investigate casualties

Authorities had shut all public and private universities indefinitely from Wednesday and sent riot police and the Border Guard paramilitary force to university campuses to keep order.

In a speech on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina promised her government would set up a judicial panel to investigate the deaths after police fired bullets and tear gas to scatter protesters.

Hasina urged the students to remain patient until the Supreme Court hears the government's appeal against a High Court decision on August 7, which ordered the reinstatement of the 30% quota.

