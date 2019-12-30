 Bangladesh: Protest over student rape — activists demand justice | News | DW | 06.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bangladesh: Protest over student rape — activists demand justice

Over 1,000 people gathered in Dhaka to demand justice for rape victims in Bangladesh. On Sunday night a student was raped and violently assaulted near the university campus.

Protesters in Bangladesh carry a sign saying Stop rape (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

More than 1,000 students and activists gathered in Bangladesh's main public university on Monday following the violent rape of a second-year student on Sunday night.

Protesters in Dhaka called for the arrest of whoever was responsible for the rape and for greater female safety in general.

"No more rape, we want justice!" protesters chanted. "We want a higher punishment," they said, linking hands as they marched through the campus of Bangladesh's main university.

Read more: Bangladesh shocked by rise in sex crimes, child rape

The student was walking home from a friend's house on Sunday night when she was grabbed from behind, gagged and taken to a place where she was attacked and raped, a forensic expert said on Monday.

She was rescued and taken to hospital at around midnight on Sunday.

Protesters on the Dhaka university campus (Getty Images/M. U. Zaman)

Protesters on the Dhaka university campus

Kazi Sahan Haque, the police chief at Kurmitola Police Station, said authorities recorded a case filed by the victim's father and were investigating.

Rape and violence against women have been described as frequent occurrences in Bangladesh. Non-governmental human rights watchdog Ain O Salish Kendra reported that at least 1,351 women were raped in Bangladesh between January and November 2019.

At least 66 of the women were murdered after the rape, the organization said. The condition of Sunday's victim is unknown.

Watch video 02:38

Sex education for madrasa girls in Bangladesh

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/rt (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Bangladeshi soldiers accused of raping 12-year-old Rohingya refugee girl

Bangladeshi troops have allegedly raped an underage Rohingya girl at the Cox's Bazar refugee camp. The authorities deny rape allegations, but the girl's family told DW they were being threatened by security forces. (04.10.2019)  

Bangladesh shocked by rise in sex crimes, child rape

Multiple incidents of ghastly sexual violence in recent months have raised serious concerns over the safety of women and children in Bangladesh. Experts blame "a culture of impunity" for the spike in sex crimes. (10.07.2019)  

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive

Nusrat Jahan had reported the principal of a religious school for attempted rape, but was then burnt alive for not withdrawing the complaint. Her death sparked public outrage and mass demonstrations. (24.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sex education for madrasa girls in Bangladesh  

Related content

Britische Frau vor dem Gericht wegnen Anklage gegen Falschaussage bzgl. einer Vergewaltigung

Cyprus: British woman found guilty of false gang-rape claim 30.12.2019

A British woman told police she was a gang-raped by 12 Israelis during a stay in a tourist hotspot in Cyprus. Now, a court has found her guilty on a charge of "public mischief" after retracting her claim.

Indien Pakistan Symbolbild Vergewaltigung

HIV, sexual infections rising among Rohingya in Bangladesh 25.12.2019

HIV infections among the Rohingya in Bangladesh have been increasing for months. Experts blame social stigma and a lack of awareness for the spread of the disease.

Bangladesch Symbolbild Feuer

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh factory 15.12.2019

Rescuers began recovering bodies from a fan factory outside Dhaka after the compound was hit by a deadly blaze. The latest incident comes only days after 17 people died in another factory fire.

Advertisement