Bangladesh: Police fire tear gas at protesting students

Bangladeshi students have protested for an eighth day, demanding better road safety. The protests started after two students were killed by a speeding bus.
Bangladeshi police have fired tear gas at crowds of students occupying an intersection in the center of the capital, Dhaka, as protests against lax road safety rules in the country entered their eighth day on Sunday.
"It was a peaceful rally, but suddenly police fired tear gas shells aimed at us that left several injured," Mohammad Atikur Rahman, one of the protesters, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency.
A number of journalists were reportedly also beaten, with members of the ruling Awami League party taking away their cameras.
Growing anger
The protests began after two teenage students were run over and killed by a bus speeding down Dhaka's Airport Road on July 29. Since then, thousands of students have taken to the streets, with some even controlling traffic.
More than 100 people were injured in clashes with police in the Jigatala neighborhood on Saturday, with witnesses saying that officers had fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators.
They also reported that alleged pro-government activists had attacked protesting students.
The Awami League has denied allegations that its supporters had inflicted violence on the protesters.
High road toll
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the protesters to go home, and authorities have reportedly shut down mobile internet services in much of the country in an apparent bid to slow down protest mobilization and the spread of material that could cause further public outrage.
According to police, some 3,000 people are killed every year on Bangladesh's roads. But that figure is disputed by the private organization Bangladesh Commuters' Welfare Association, which says at least 7,397 people were killed in road accidents last year.
The protests over Bangladesh's transport regulations, which are widely seen as lax and corrupt, are also feeding into more general anger at the government's management of the country.
Recent months have also seen mass protests against a decades-old system of discriminatory civil service recruitment.
