Bangladesh police arrest building owners over deadly fire

Police in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, say they have arrested two of the owners of a high-rise commercial building where a fire last week killed 26 people and injured some 70 others.

A police official told reporters that the two owners were arrested for negligence and violations of a national building code that resulted in casualties. He said the two could end up facing charges of culpable homicide, as is usual in Bangladesh when negligence causes death.

The disaster has raised fresh questions about fire safety standards and their enforcement in Bangladesh after authorities discovered that the 22-story building had no fire-protected staircases or other adequate safety measures, and had been illegally extended upward.

Deadly series

The fire was the latest in a series of deadly blazes in factories and other structures in Bangladesh in which hundreds of people have died over the past years.

In 2012, a fire at a garment factory shocked the world when 112 workers were killed because they were locked in the building and could not escape the flames. Just months later another garment factory collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. A 2010 blaze at an illegal chemical storage facility killed at least 123 people.

Last month, at least 67 people died in another fire in the capital.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Rana Plaza disaster, 2013 The collapse of the nine-story Rana Plaza garment factory in Dhaka on April 24, 2013, is one of the world's worst industrial accidents. More than 1,100 people were killed and another 2,000 were injured in the tragedy.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters After the collapse The disaster shed light on the poor safety conditions in Bangladeshi factories, many of which produce clothing for Western brands. Dozens of people, including Rana Plaza's owner, are standing trial for negligence. Despite some reforms to improve safety in the billion-dollar industry, Bangladeshi textile workers remain some of the lowest paid in the world.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Nimtoli explosion, 2010 Bangladesh's deadliest industrial blaze to date tore through one of Dhaka's most densely populated areas on June 3, 2010, killing 117 people. A number of multi-story apartment buildings and shops in the Nimtoli district went up in flames after an electrical transformer exploded.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Ashulia garment factory fire, 2012 At least 112 workers were killed in a fire at the nine-story Tazreen Fashion factory in the outskirts of Dhaka on November 24, 2012. An investigation later found it was caused by arson and that managers at the Ashulia district plant had locked the gates to prevent victims from getting out. Above, a soldier inspects a room of charred sewing machines.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Chawkbazar blaze, 2019 At least 70 people were killed in a fire that engulfed apartment blocks in a historic Dhaka shopping district on February 20, 2019. The blaze began in a property in Chawkbazar where chemicals for household products were being stored illegally, before quickly spreading to several other buildings. It took almost 12 hours for firefighters to put out the flames.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Tongi factory fire, 2016 A fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a cigarette packaging factory north of Dhaka on September 10 killed some 31 people. Chemicals stored on the ground floor of the Tongi warehouse are thought to have helped the blaze spread quickly.

Bangladesh's worst building disasters Gazipur factory collapse, 2017 A boiler explosion was also behind the collapse of garment factory in Gazipur, a city north of the capital, on July 4, 2017. Thirteen people were killed. Fortunately, thousands of workers were away for the Eid holidays.



tj/jlw (AP, Reuters)

