 Bangladesh police arrest building owners over deadly fire | News | DW | 31.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bangladesh police arrest building owners over deadly fire

Bangladeshi police say they have arrested two owners of a high-rise building that caught fire last week, killing 26 people. The disaster highlights the often lax enforcement of fire safety regulations in the country.

Fire in the Dhaka building

Police in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, say they have arrested two of the owners of a high-rise commercial building where a fire last week killed 26 people and injured some 70 others.

A police official told reporters that the two owners were arrested for negligence and violations of a national building code that resulted in casualties. He said the two could end up facing charges of culpable homicide, as is usual in Bangladesh when negligence causes death.

The disaster has raised fresh questions about fire safety standards and their enforcement in Bangladesh after authorities discovered that the 22-story building had no fire-protected staircases or other adequate safety measures, and had been illegally extended upward.

Read more: The hidden human cost of fast fashion

Watch video 03:16

Cleaning up the textile industry in Bangladesh

Deadly series

The fire was the latest in a series of deadly blazes in factories and other structures in Bangladesh in which hundreds of people have died over the past years.

In 2012, a fire at a garment factory shocked the world when 112 workers were killed because they were locked in the building and could not escape the flames. Just months later another garment factory collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. A 2010 blaze at an illegal chemical storage facility killed at least 123 people.

Last month, at least 67 people died in another fire in the capital.

  • People crowd around the destroyed Rana Plaza building

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Rana Plaza disaster, 2013

    The collapse of the nine-story Rana Plaza garment factory in Dhaka on April 24, 2013, is one of the world's worst industrial accidents. More than 1,100 people were killed and another 2,000 were injured in the tragedy.

  • Relatives of missing garment workers stage a protest in Dhaka

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    After the collapse

    The disaster shed light on the poor safety conditions in Bangladeshi factories, many of which produce clothing for Western brands. Dozens of people, including Rana Plaza's owner, are standing trial for negligence. Despite some reforms to improve safety in the billion-dollar industry, Bangladeshi textile workers remain some of the lowest paid in the world.

  • A man sits in front of his burnt-out shop

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Nimtoli explosion, 2010

    Bangladesh's deadliest industrial blaze to date tore through one of Dhaka's most densely populated areas on June 3, 2010, killing 117 people. A number of multi-story apartment buildings and shops in the Nimtoli district went up in flames after an electrical transformer exploded.

  • A soldier inspects the damage after a garment factory fire

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Ashulia garment factory fire, 2012

    At least 112 workers were killed in a fire at the nine-story Tazreen Fashion factory in the outskirts of Dhaka on November 24, 2012. An investigation later found it was caused by arson and that managers at the Ashulia district plant had locked the gates to prevent victims from getting out. Above, a soldier inspects a room of charred sewing machines.

  • Firefighters climb a ladder leading against a charred building

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Chawkbazar blaze, 2019

    At least 70 people were killed in a fire that engulfed apartment blocks in a historic Dhaka shopping district on February 20, 2019. The blaze began in a property in Chawkbazar where chemicals for household products were being stored illegally, before quickly spreading to several other buildings. It took almost 12 hours for firefighters to put out the flames.

  • A firefighter sprays water on a building engulfed by flames

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Tongi factory fire, 2016

    A fire triggered by a boiler explosion at a cigarette packaging factory north of Dhaka on September 10 killed some 31 people. Chemicals stored on the ground floor of the Tongi warehouse are thought to have helped the blaze spread quickly.

  • A rescue worker looks for survivors at the site of the Gazipur factory collapse

    Bangladesh's worst building disasters

    Gazipur factory collapse, 2017

    A boiler explosion was also behind the collapse of garment factory in Gazipur, a city north of the capital, on July 4, 2017. Thirteen people were killed. Fortunately, thousands of workers were away for the Eid holidays.


tj/jlw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bangladesh high-rise building in Dhaka catches fire

Police have said that at least 19 people have been killed in an office building fire in the business district of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. The blaze is the latest in a series of workplace fires. (28.03.2019)  

Bangladesh: Many dead after massive fire breaks out in Dhaka

At least 70 people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building that was reportedly also used as a chemicals warehouse. The blaze also spread to nearby buildings. Officials expect the death toll to rise. (21.02.2019)  

Bangladesh factory collapse death toll tops 800

Rescue workers have recovered over 800 bodies from the rubble of a collapsed garment factory and expect to find more. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi authorities have closed 18 factories deemed unsafe. (08.05.2013)  

The hidden human cost of fast fashion

As garment workers toil under exploitative working conditions, FEMNET works toward greater transparency in the fashion industry. Ahead of the German Sustainability Award, the NGO's director tells DW what must change. (07.12.2018)  

Bangladesh's worst building disasters

Devastating fires and building collapses are fairly common in Bangladesh, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced. Here are some of the worst tragedies in the impoverished country. (21.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cleaning up the textile industry in Bangladesh  

Related content

Bangladesh Brand in Bürogebäude in Dhaka

Bangladesh high-rise building in Dhaka catches fire 28.03.2019

Police have said that at least 19 people have been killed in an office building fire in the business district of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. The blaze is the latest in a series of workplace fires.

Bangladesch Großbrand in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Many dead after massive fire breaks out in Dhaka 21.02.2019

At least 70 people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building that was reportedly also used as a chemicals warehouse. The blaze also spread to nearby buildings. Officials expect the death toll to rise.

Dozens dead in Bangladesh fire 21.02.2019

At least 70 people have lost their lives in a fire in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. The blaze broke out in a warehouse where chemicals were reportedly being stored before spreading swiftly to neighboring apartment blocks.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  