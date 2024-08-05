Bangladesh: PM Hasina resigns amid massive protests

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 US hails Bangladesh army's 'restraint'

The United States government called for calm after Bangladesh's military announced that it would form an interim government.

It comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following widespread anti-government protests.

"The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive. We commend the Army for the restraint they have shown today," a White House spokesperson said.

"If it is true in fact that the army resisted calls to crack down on lawful protesters, that would be a positive development," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws."

He called for "full and transparent investigations" into the deaths of dozens of protesters during demonstrations.