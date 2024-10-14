Bangladesh: Journalists supportive of ex-PM Hasina targeted

Activists warn that many legal cases filed against journalists accused of aiding and abetting a violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrators are not evidence-based and could set a bad precedent.

After Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled the country on August 5, journalists who allegedly supported her and her Awami League party during weeks of violent protests are facing a litany of public legal complaints.

The South Asian nation's interim government has said it is committed to ensuring media freedom.

Nahid Islam, a student activist who now leads the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and serves as a media adviser for the interim government, has said those who "indirectly supported mass killings by shaping public opinion" would be held accountable.

In late August, Bangladesh's Health Ministry said over 1,000 people were killed during the weeks of anti-government protests against Hasina's government.

The interim administration has promised those responsible will be brought to justice.

Legal complaints filed by the public

A.F. Hassan Arif, an interim government adviser, told DW if investigative agencies find no evidence linking the accused journalists to the cases filed after August 5, they will be cleared of charges.

He added that the legal complaints were not initiated by administration officials, but were filed by members of the public. "Should these cases be deemed baseless, the accused have the option to file a petition before the High Court" to get them quashed, Arif said.

He stressed that the government has no authority to prevent individuals from filing cases, nor can the police refuse complaints.

Regarding granting bail to those accused in cases, Arif explained that it falls under the courts' jurisdiction, adding that there is no intention on the part of the government to keep journalists in jail.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, another interim government adviser, told DW that the government was not exerting any pressure on law enforcement agencies to arrest journalists accused.

Press freedom concerns

The targeting of journalists has raised significant concerns among human rights organizations.

These groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, have urged the interim government to ensure fair trials and uphold procedural rights for the accused.

Activists say filing false cases is nothing new in Bangladesh and this tactic has been used in the past as a tool to intimidate the opposition and advance the ruling party's agenda.

Senior news editor Masood Kamal told DW that these cases were a reflection of the country's political culture.

Kamal criticized the interim government for failing to prevent the cases, adding he was confident that many of the charges would not be proven. However, he warned that the filing of such cases had set a troubling precedent.

Angur Nahar Monty, coordinator for Women Journalists Network Bangladesh, told DW that it was inappropriate to file criminal cases without specific allegations.

Monty said the tendency to level baseless allegations against journalists and file criminal charges could damage the confidence of media personnel and affect press freedom.

Fahmida Akhter, a broadcast journalist at Bangladesh's Channel I, said that while cases may be filed against journalists with legitimate evidence, it is unacceptable for the interim government to allow cases motivated by anger.

"If this continues, the media's role as a watchdog could be compromised," she told DW.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna, a lawyer and human rights activist, told DW that since the interim government is dedicated to ensuring press freedom in Bangladesh, it will take action to dismiss baseless cases filed against journalists.

Supreme Court Lawyer Ainun Nahar Siddiqa Lipi said that it is impossible to determine at this point whether these journalists have been rightfully accused or not, as investigations have not been completed.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn