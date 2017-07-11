Bangladesh: Islamists emboldened by Taliban win in Afghanistan

"Go ahead (Taliban), the future world is waiting for you to lead it," S. Islam, a user from the northeastern Bangladeshi city of Sylhet, wrote on the DW Bengali service's Facebook page.

A. Shek, another Facebook user from the district of Sirajganj, considers the Taliban's takeover of Kabul "a victory of Islam." "I'm so happy to see the victory of Islam before my death. I was never that happy before in my entire life," he wrote.

Thousands of users have been incessantly posting comments on social media to praise the Islamic fundamentalist group's victory and denounce Western media outlets "for propagating" against it.

Radicals ready to join Taliban

Earlier this year, police in the capital, Dhaka, arrested at least four suspected Islamists who wanted to travel to Afghanistan via India and Pakistan to join the Taliban.

They were part of a group of 10 people who were searching for ways to become members of the fundamentalist group. Two of them have reportedly already been able to join the Taliban.

"We have got a lot of information from the arrested persons. But it's not yet clear how many Islamists have moved from Bangladesh to Afghanistan to join the Taliban fighters," Asaduzzaman Khan, the chief of the counterterrorism unit of Dhaka police, told DW.

Meanwhile, Indian newspapers have reported that the country's border security force is on alert along the India-Bangladesh border after the police chief of Dhaka claimed that several radical Bangladeshi youths were attempting to sneak into India to make their way to join the Taliban in Afghanistan.

How worried should Bangladesh be?

Islamic fundamentalists who had traveled from Bangladesh to Afghanistan in the 1970s and 80s to fight alongside the Afghans against the then Soviet Union later returned home and formed militant groups including Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJIB) and Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

For years, such groups have actively tried to destabilize the country by carrying out terror attacks.

Still, experts say that Bangladesh need not worry any more than other South Asian countries following the new developments in Afghanistan.

"The regional impact of the Taliban rule will depend on how they behave and whether they backtrack from their promise not to let any terrorist organization use Afghanistan as its base," Ali Riaz, a political science professor at Illinois State University, told DW.

"Whether conflict ensues will also be a determining factor," he said, adding: "Bangladesh should be cautious, but neither should it be overly concerned nor use this as a pretext to clamp down on legitimate detractors of the government, falsely accusing them as Taliban sympathizers."

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, echoed this opinion.

"Bangladesh's problems with Islamist militancy aren't as serious as they are in Pakistan, but given the presence of some groups, local and foreign, in the country, there should be some reason for concern," he told DW.

"The good news is that the Taliban themselves have no interest in stoking regional terrorism. Their concerns and interests are Afghanistan-focused," he said, adding: "So, it's not like the Taliban will encourage militants to carry out attacks outside Afghanistan. The problem is that militants will be inspired themselves to do so."

Bangladesh's 'iron fist' approach could backfire

Bangladeshi police haven't disclosed any information on how many fundamentalists they have kept under surveillance, but they have acknowledged identifying networks that have in the past lured youths into joining the Taliban.

"We monitor the cyber world regularly and take action when we find someone who has been trying to become a militant," Dhaka police chief Shafiqul Islam told DW.

"We initially try to stop the person by informing their family about their intention to become a militant. If nothing works, we arrest the person to stop them from being radicalized," he added.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Independence Day protests After the initial shock, people across Afghanistan have started going out into the streets to protest against the Taliban regime. On Afghanistan's Independence Day (19.08.), Afghans in Kabul and eastern Afghanistan celebrated the end of British rule 102 years ago ― and showed defiance in the face of the Taliban's return to power by holding up Afghanistan's national flag.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Rallying around the flag The black, red and green of Afghanistan's national flag was a strong symbol in the Independance Day protest, as it stands in strong contrast to the Taliban's white flag. "Hundreds of people came out on the streets," Mohammad, one of the protesters, told Reuters. "At first I was scared and didn't want to go but when I saw one of my neighbors joined in, I took out the flag I have at home."

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Victory over the foreign occupier Taliban fighters and supporters also took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day, with the militant Islamist group proudly declaring they beat the United States. They did this not bearing the black, red and green, but their own flag.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair The Taliban flag: White and black Raising a white flag means anything but surrender in Afghanistan these days. Instead, it's a sign the Taliban are back in power. Their ensign is white and bears the Shahada, the Islamic profession of faith. The militant fighters have been displaying it prominently since taking back Afghanistan, for example on street patrols.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Crossing into neighboring countries Countless Afghans have been trying to leave the country since the Taliban's return to power. One way out is to cross into Pakistan. The Afghan families pictured here made their way into the neighboring country on Thursday, at the key border crossing of Spin Boldak/Chaman. The crossing was also open for trade, with trucks carrying agricultural produce crossing in both directions, Reuters reported.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Desperate to escape Scores of people lined a Kabul road Friday (20.08.), waiting to board a US military plane leaving Afghanistan. At the city's Hamid Karzai Airport, the situation is still tense. The Taliban are trying to keep people from reaching the airport, while US troops attempt to keep order. Earlier, several people died when crowds ran onto the tarmac and clung to planes that were taking off.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Left behind Those who had made it past Taliban checkpoints on the streets of Kabul left their cars behind when they made it to the airport ― in hopes that they would make it onto one of the flights and out of the country. The cars were later destroyed by those who were denied access to the airport and thus to safety.

Afghanistan between defiance and despair Scrambling to evacuate The US military is trying to keep the situation at the airport in Kabul under control. Washington, along with other Western powers, has been criticized for failing to start evacuation of embassy personnel and Afghan locals who helped their military earlier. Now it's far from certain whether all vulnerable persons, including local journalists, can still be brought to safety. Author: Carla Bleiker



Experts argue that while Bangladeshi police's "iron fist" approach to curbing militancy had gained some initial success, it could backfire in the long run.

"Bangladesh's government has taken an iron fist approach to militancy. It's cracked down on everyone, including innocents who had nothing to do with militancy," Kugelman said.

"So Dhaka's counterterrorism achievements may be Pyrrhic victories: They killed terrorists and degraded their capacities, but they also may have laid the groundwork for future radicalizations of non-militant Islamists that resent how they've been treated by the state," he said.

Professor Riaz also says Dhaka's actions against militants have paid off only in the short run, by weakening terror groups like al-Qaeda and the "Islamic State" in the country.

"But militancy does not grow in a vacuum; there are factors which allow it to thrive," he said, adding: "On that count, the situation has not improved in Bangladesh. I am afraid that violent extremism has gained more support and sympathy within society than ever before."