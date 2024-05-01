Bangladesh heads for vote without main opposition party

PoliticsBangladeshBangladesh heads for vote without main opposition partyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsBangladeshZobaer Ahmed01/05/2024January 5, 2024Bangladesh is gearing up for parliamentary elections this weekend, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina almost assured of a fifth term in office. But the main opposition party, the BNP, is boycotting the vote, and calling on Hasina to step down.https://p.dw.com/p/4asZ1Advertisement