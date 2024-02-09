Bangladesh floods put children at risk of disease

CatastropheBangladeshBangladesh floods put children at risk of diseaseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheBangladesh09/02/2024September 2, 2024The United Nations is warning more than 2 million children are at risk of disease from severe flooding in Bangladesh. Authorities are preparing for the spread of waterborne illnesses and trying to maintain adequate supplies of drinking water.https://p.dw.com/p/4k9zbAdvertisement