 Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus | Reporter - On Location | DW | 25.09.2022

Reporter

Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus

In Bangladesh, the minority Hindus are preparing for an important religious festival, Durga Puja. Mixed with the excitement is a fair amount of fear, because in 2021 attacks were carried out by fanatical Muslims.

The conflict was sparked by a video that appeared on social networks: it allegedly showed a Hindu placing a Quran on the leg of a statue of the monkey god Hanuman. To Muslims, that’s an act of blasphemy. As a result, Muslims protested violently in many communities, some vandalizing Hindu temples. In Bangladesh, Islam is the state religion, but freedom of religion is enshrined in the constitution. Nevertheless, anti-Hindu riots have been on the rise for several years, and human rights organizations estimate that several thousand people have been attacked. The fear among Hindus in Bangladesh is growing. A report by Zobaer Ahmed.

