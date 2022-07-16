Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus

The conflict was sparked by a video that appeared on social networks: it allegedly showed a Hindu placing a Quran on the leg of a statue of the monkey god Hanuman. To Muslims, that’s an act of blasphemy. As a result, Muslims protested violently in many communities, some vandalizing Hindu temples. In Bangladesh, Islam is the state religion, but freedom of religion is enshrined in the constitution. Nevertheless, anti-Hindu riots have been on the rise for several years, and human rights organizations estimate that several thousand people have been attacked. The fear among Hindus in Bangladesh is growing. A report by Zobaer Ahmed.