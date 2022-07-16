Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus as religious festival starts

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Bangladesh, the minority Hindus are preparing for an important religious festival, Durga Puja. Mixed with the excitement is a fair amount of fear, because in 2021 attacks were carried out by fanatical Muslims.
The conflict was sparked by a video that appeared on social networks: it allegedly showed a Hindu placing a Quran on the leg of a statue of the monkey god Hanuman. To Muslims, that’s an act of blasphemy. As a result, Muslims protested violently in many communities, some vandalizing Hindu temples. In Bangladesh, Islam is the state religion, but freedom of religion is enshrined in the constitution. Nevertheless, anti-Hindu riots have been on the rise for several years, and human rights organizations estimate that several thousand people have been attacked. The fear among Hindus in Bangladesh is growing. A report by Zobaer Ahmed.