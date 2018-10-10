 Bangladesh executes assassin of country’s founding leader | News | DW | 11.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bangladesh executes assassin of country’s founding leader

The former military leader was hanged in the early hours of Sunday. He was believed to have been hiding in India before being arrested last week.

8th January 1972: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the Bangladesh leader in London at a press conference after he had been released by president Yahya Khan in Pakistan

Bangladesh executed the assassin of founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who was killed in a military coup in 1975.

Former military leader Abdul Majed was hanged till death at the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours of Sunday. He met with his wife and four relatives on Friday.

President Abdul Hamid rejected his mercy plea on Thursday.

He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday this week, in what Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said was "the biggest gift" for Bangladesh this year. He was believed to be hiding in India for many years.

Majed was convicted in 1998, along with a dozen other officers. The Supreme Court of Bangladesh upheld the sentence in 2009, and five of the officers were executed several months later.

Rehman and most of his family were killed in the military coup. His daughter, Sheikh Hasina serves as the current prime minister of Bangladesh.

After the coup, Majed was given important diplomatic positions under the successive governments. An indemnity law enacted by the post-coup government prevented a prosecution of the killers. This law was overturned in 1996, when Hasina came to power.

Former East Pakistan became independent Bangladesh in 1971 after a nine-month freedom struggle, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

tg/aw (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Bangladesh president rejects war criminals' clemency request

Bangladesh's president has refused to pardon two opposition leaders who were sentenced to death for committing war crimes during Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. They can now be executed at any time. (21.11.2015)  

Do not kill Bangladesh's war criminals: AI

Recent mass protests have called for the death penalty for perpetrators of war crimes. Amnesty International South Asia Researcher Abbas Faiz voices concern over new laws making it easier to sentence criminals to death. (21.02.2013)  

Related content

Bangladesch Protest Tarique Rahman

Bangladeshi opposition chief gets life sentence over deadly 2004 attack 10.10.2018

A court has sentenced opposition leader Tarique Rahman to life in prison and given the death penalty to 19 others. The attack left more than 20 dead and hundreds injured, including current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advertisement