Bangladesh: Dozens killed in ferry fire

Authorities in Bangladesh said at least 32 people died when a packed passenger ferry caught fire on Friday in the southern part of the country.

The incident took place early in the morning on the Sugandha river, near the rural town of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka. The fire seems to have originated in the engine room of the double deck MV Avijan-10, and quickly engulfed the rest of the ferry, said officials.

Around 300 people were on board the ferry which was traveling from Dhaka to the southern district of Barguna.

"We have sent some 100 people with burn injuries to the hospitals in Barisal," police chief Moinul Islam told AFP. He added that 32 bodies had been recovered.

