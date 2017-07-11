Bangladesh: Dozens killed in ferry fire

Authorities in Bangladesh said at least 37 people died and more than 72 were injured when a packed passenger ferry caught fire on Friday in the southern part of the country.

The incident took place early in the morning on the Sugandha river, near the rural town of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka. The fire seems to have originated in the engine room of the double deck MV Avijan-10, and quickly engulfed the rest of the ferry, said officials. The cause for the fire is not yet known.

Ferry accidents becoming more common

The ferry had a capacity of 310, but more than 500 people were on board. It was traveling from Dhaka to the southern district of Barguna. Several passengers dove into the river and swam to the shore, while attempting to escape the fire.

"We have sent some 100 people with burn injuries to the hospitals in Barisal," police chief Moinul Islam told AFP.

A local official said the boat had to be anchored to a nearby village on the riverbank, and took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the fire.

Ferries are a major mode of transportation in the country, criss-crossed by about 130 rivers. Accidents have become more common during recent years, due to overcrowding and lax rules.

