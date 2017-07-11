Bangladesh: Dozens killed in factory fire

A food processing factory in Bangladesh was still in flames on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a fire broke out, according to media reports.

The death toll on Friday was at 52, AFP news agency reported, citing local police.

Dozens were injured in the factory blaze in Rupganj, nearly 25 kilometers (16 miles) east of the capital Dhaka.

Hundreds of relatives of the factory workers waited outside the factory as the blaze continued to rage

Police had earlier reported three deaths, including two female workers who died after they jumped from the third floor.

The death toll rose sharply after firefighters started recovering dozens of bodies of trapped workers from the factory's upper floors.

Emergency crews rescued 12 workers trapped on the second and third floors of the building, said Zayedul Alam, chief of the district police.

Survivors told local broadcasters that they broke open a padlocked gate to escape the fire when they heard the alarm. They said over 1,000 employees were inside when the blaze broke out.

The reason for the fire was still unclear.

