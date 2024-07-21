Bangladesh court scraps most job quotas that sparked student protests

Rule of LawBangladeshBangladesh court scraps most job quotas that sparked student protestsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoRule of LawBangladeshMichael Okwu | Beenish Javed07/21/2024July 21, 2024Bangladesh's Supreme Court has drastically scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs that sparked weeks of unrest and led to dozens of deaths. DW News reporter Beenish Javed has more details.https://p.dw.com/p/4iYMtAdvertisement