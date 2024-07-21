  1. Skip to content
Bangladesh court scraps most job quotas that sparked student protests

Michael Okwu | Beenish Javed
July 21, 2024

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has drastically scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs that sparked weeks of unrest and led to dozens of deaths. DW News reporter Beenish Javed has more details.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iYMt
People gathered around a burnt-out building

Why are buildings in Dhaka so unsafe?

A recent shopping mall blaze has sparked a nationwide debate on poor fire safety.
TradeMarch 7, 202401:52 min
Two female health professionals looks at a scan of baby

Bangladesh: Sex scan verdict could help moms-to-be

Could this new directive from the High Court of Bangladesh help protect women during pregnancy?
HealthFebruary 27, 202402:13 min
Bangladeshi police in Dhaka sit and stand outside a building

Bangladesh man's plight spotlights issue of police torture

Rajib Kar Raju accused police of attacking and torturing him in 2019. He has been fighting for justice ever since.
CrimeFebruary 11, 202401:59 min
