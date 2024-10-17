  1. Skip to content
Bangladesh court orders arrest of ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

October 17, 2024

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled to India after hundreds of people were killed in anti-government protests earlier this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ltTo
A vandalized mural of Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina's last official whereabouts is India's capital, New DelhiImage: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS

A court in Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of "crimes against humanity."

The 77-year-old ex-leader fled to India in August after being ousted by a student-led uprising.

The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal told reporters on Thursday that the warrant called for Hasina to appear in court on November 18, the AFP news agency reported.

Hundreds of people were killed in violent clashes between protesters, the police and pro-government groups in July.

"Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings and crimes against humanity in July to August," Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said.

India and Bangladesh have a bilateral extradition treaty which would allow Hasina's return to face criminal trial.

However, a clause in that agreement says extradition can be refused if the offense is of a "political character."

Student protesters hold flags and flares in Dhaka
Hundreds of people, most of them students, were killed in a violent crackdown on protestersImage: Rajib Dhar/AP/picture alliance

Why did Sheikh Hasina flee Bangladesh?

The unrest began with demonstrations against quotas in public-sector jobs before spiraling into a wider rebellion against Hasina's government. Student protest groups say the violent crackdown that followed was carried out at Hasina's behest. 

Hasina held the post of prime minister for 15 years. Her rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents.

Following the huge uprising against her, Hasina, 77, resigned and fled to neighboring India in early August. Her last official location was a military airbase near the capital, New Delhi.

The country's new caretaker government is led by 84-year-old Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has been tasked with restoring democratic institutions and paving the way for parliamentary elections.

nm/wmr (AFP, EFE, AP)

