Bangladesh: Are human rights eroding under Muhammad Yunus?

Bangladesh's interim government claims to protect human rights, but rights groups report violations, including custodial deaths of ex-PM Hasina's supporters and fabricated cases against professionals.

Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, spoke with US national security advisor Jake Sullivan last week amid growing international concern over reports of attacks on minority Hindus and their temples in the predominatly Muslim nation.

"Both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion," according to a White House statement.

Rising violence and persecution of minorities

Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh say they are being oppressed under the interim government that was installed after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to neighboring India in August 2024 following her ouster by a student-led uprising.

In one of the latest incidents, 17 houses belonging to the Christian Tripura community in southeastern Bangladesh's Bandarban district were reportedly set on fire on Christmas Eve. In response, Yunus' office condemned the attack, stating that such actions are "deplorable and unacceptable."

While security measures have been increased in Bandarban, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), a human rights watchdog, has criticized Yunus for his failure to address the escalating violations of the rights of indigenous peoples and religious minorities.

Yunus: reports of rights violations in Bangladesh exaggerated

RRAG identified serious violations, noting that more than 272,000 individuals — primarily political opponents — have been implicated in 1,598 criminal cases within the first 100 days of Yunus' administration. The organization reported that between September 19 and October 1, at least four Indigenous people were killed, and more than 75 others were injured.

Nur Khan Liton, a human rights activist and member of the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, which was set up by the interim government, told DW that individuals implicated in criminal cases often face physical assault during their detention.

In response to the growing concerns, Yunus asserted that the reports of rights violations were widely exaggerated, the AP news agency reported.

During a visit to Dhaka by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier this month, his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, said that Bangladesh's internal matters should not be subject to foreign interference.

Uddin told reporters that Bangladesh asked India not to interfere in its internal affairs, the Dhaka-based Daily Star reported.

"We said people of all religions in Bangladesh freely practice their faiths. This is our internal affair. It is not expected [of other countries] to make comments on our internal affairs. We don't do it for other countries," the English-language daily quoted him as saying.

Custodial deaths raise alarm

Several leaders of Hasina's Awami League (AL) have died in custody during the interim government's rule, sparking serious concern and controversy.

Within just 29 days, four AL leaders reportedly died of "heart attacks" while detained in Bogura prison, bringing the total number of AL members and activists who have died in police custody over the last four months to at least ten.

Family members of the leaders who died while incarcerated said that there were tell-tale signs of torture on some of the victims.

Bangladesh's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat told DW that the truth behind these deeply suspicious and unnatural deaths — whether homicides or not — would eventually come to light.

"Moreover, none of the family members could file a case and their access to justice has also been denied," he added.

Upholding Bangladesh's free press

Journalists aligned with the former Hasina government say they are facing increasing persecution under the Yunus administration, which has been accused of systematically suppressing independent media.

There have been more than 354 journalists harassed, 74 cases of violence reported, 113 criminal charges filed, and press credentials revoked for 167 journalists, according to the RRAG report.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have urged the interim government to ensure fair trials and uphold procedural rights for reporters.

The interim government has previously vowed to restore democracy and uphold the free press.

In an October interview with the country’s largest newspaper, Prothom Alo, Yunus advocated for media freedom.

"Write as you please. Criticize. Unless you write, how will we know what is happening or not happening?" he said.

Masood Kamal, a senior news editor, told DW that journalists aligned with Hasina's government are losing their jobs under the interim government.

"The supporters of the new regime are targeting journalists aligned with the previous administration by implicating them in various cases," he stated.

Concerns over police demoralization

Lawyers have also encountered restrictions, with legal cases being initiated against those who speak out against the interim government. Eminent lawyer and rights activist ZI Khan Panna, while speaking to DW, expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating legal environment.

He revealed that lawyers defending individuals accused in these allegedly fabricated cases are reportedly being assaulted inside court premises and later taken to police stations, where they are falsely implicated in additional cases — all while still wearing their legal gowns.

"Bangladesh has never witnessed anything like this before," Panna remarked, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the situation.

Yunus' interim government has faced widespread criticism for granting impunity to those responsible for the deaths of 44 police officers during student protests.

Barrister Andaleeve Rahman, leader of the center-right Bangladesh Jatiya Party, expressed concerns to DW about the negative precedent set by this impunity.

Rahman criticized the lack of a commission to investigate these deaths, pointing out that cases were closed without uncovering the truth behind the incidents. He warned that such actions could demoralize the police force and undermine officers' commitment to duty.

"Police officers are part of a community, and if impunity is granted in this way, they would lose their passion for work," he said.

