 Bangladesh: 7 Islamist militants sentenced to death over cafe attack | News | DW | 27.11.2019

News

Bangladesh: 7 Islamist militants sentenced to death over cafe attack

An anti-terrorist tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced seven members of a banned Islamist militant group to death on Wednesday. They were charged for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe in 2016 that killed 22.

Police at the scene of the attack in Dhaka in 2016 (picture-alliance/abaca)

An anti-terrorist tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced seven members of a banned Islamist militant group to death on Wednesday.

The group were involved in an attack on a Dhaka cafe in July 2016, which killed 20 people, including many foreigners.

"Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt. The court gave them the highest punishment," public persecutor Golam Sarwar Khan told reporters after the verdict was announced in Dhaka.

Read more: Bangladesh cafe attack one year on: 'Dhaka continues to downplay jihadist threat'

One of the eight men accused was acquitted. The men were accused of plotting the attack, including using firearms, financing terrorism and making bombs.

They belong to the group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, a group that seeks to establish sharia law in the mostly Muslim country.

Site of the cafe where the Dhaka attack took place (Reuters/A. Abidi)

Site of the cafe where the Dhaka attack took place

What happened in the attack?

On July 1, 2016, five militants stormed the Holey Artisan cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, a spot popular with foreign visitors in the city's diplomatic area.

They proceeded to hold diners hostage over a 12-hour siege. Twenty hostages were killed, 17 of which were foreign nationals, including nine Italians and seven Japanese citizens.

Read more: How 'IS' terrorists used social media for 'updates' on Dhaka cafe attack

Two police officers were also killed before police managed to enter the cafe, killing all five militants and one associate in their effort to free the hostages.

The full verdict was not immediately available on Wednesday and the defendants, who maintain their innocence, can appeal the verdict.

Watch video 42:31

Zero tolerance: Bangladesh

ed/stb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

