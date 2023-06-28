  1. Skip to content
Bangla Surf Girls - Escape from Drudgery and Abuse

53 minutes ago

In the southeast of Bangladesh lies the popular seaside resort of Cox's Bazar. Its beach is over 120 kilometers long -- one of the longest in the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ScOf
Doku | Bangladesch - Surferinnen setzen ein Zeichen
Image: Journeyman

In the huge neighboring slum, two young girls dream of joining the local surf club.

Doku | Bangladesch - Surferinnen setzen ein Zeichen
Image: Journeyman

Their lives are marked by poverty and violence. But surfing lets them dream of freedom. The Canadian filmmaker Elizabeth D' Costa accompanied the two girls for three years, on their surf journey.

 

 

 

Doku | Bangladesch - Surferinnen setzen ein Zeichen
Image: Journeyman

 

The film conveys the joy the protagonists feel, surfing on a sunny day. And it provides insight into the complex problems they face: poverty, gender discrimination, a patriarchal society shaped by tradition. These daunting challenges, however, only strengthen the four girls' resolve to take their fates into their own hands. 

 

Doku | Bangladesch - Surferinnen setzen ein Zeichen
Image: Journeyman

Rashed Alam, the founder of the surf club, supports the young surf pioneers to the best of his ability: he tries to enable them to participate in competitions and to find sponsors for the club.

 

 

 

Doku | Bangladesch - Surferinnen setzen ein Zeichen
Image: Journeyman

 

The documentary shows the girls growing up over the course of the three years of filming and how they do not let themselves be discouraged by constant conflicts with parents or neighbors. It becomes clear that a sport like surfing has the potential to change the lives of an entire generation of young women in Bangladesh.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.08.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

