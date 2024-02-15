Bangkok in the grips of dangerous air pollution

Nature and EnvironmentThailandBangkok in the grips of dangerous air pollutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentThailand02/15/2024February 15, 2024Authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, are urging people to work from home as dangerous air pollution troubles the capital. Smoke from burning crops outside the city, combined with vehicle emissions, have caused smog levels to spike. https://p.dw.com/p/4cR6WAdvertisement