Bangkok hotel fire kills 3 tourists

The fire broke out at The Ember Hotel near the Thai capital's popular Khao San Road. The nationalities of the dead are not yet known.

A fire at a hotel in Bangkok has left at least three foreigners dead, according to authorities in Thailand.

Local newspaper Khaosod cited local police as saying that seven other tourists, including two Germans, had been injured, mainly due to smoke inhalation.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee told The Associated Press that all of the dead were foreign tourists. One of was found dead at the scene, while the other two victims died after being taken to hospital.

What we know about the blaze

The fire broke out on Sunday evening on the 5th floor of the six-story Ember Hotel in Bangkok's Khao San area, emergency services said.

Khao San Road is a popular spot for backpackers and is known for its vibrant atmosphere.

Local officials said 75 people had been staying at the hotel and that firefighters deployed three ladder trucks to rescue guests who were trapped inside the building or on the hotel rooftop.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze after around an hour and an investigation into the cause has been launched.

Thai state broadcaster NBT reported that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had ordered the temporary closure of the hotel.

Firefighters had to use ladder trucks to rescue guests from the building Image: Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Crowds expected in Khao San Road for New Year's Eve

Bangkok is gearing up for New Year celebrations, with 20,000 people expected at a New Year's Eve countdown event on Tuesday night, according to Sanga Ruangwattanakul, the president of the Khao San Road Business Association.

"Now everybody's scared about what happened and they're scared it will affect the event tomorrow. But definitely there's no worry

because we already had a meeting with the police station and we have over 150 police and district staff to cover on Khao San Road for

security," he told The Associated Press.

kb/nm (dpa, AP)