Baltic Sea mystery - Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?

More than a year has passed since the clandestine bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Yet what really happened in September of 2022 remains as murky as the waters near the seafloor.

Image: NDR

Who was behind this act of sabotage? Was it ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, or did the US government have something to do with it? Can the people who carried it out be traced to Ukraine? For months, a large team of journalists worked to track down the alleged culprits. They spoke with investigators and researchers while looking into a variety of theories and motives - to find answers to one of the most secret acts of sabotage of our time.

The joint research conducted by the ARD-Hauptstadtstudio, political TV program "Kontraste”, public broadcaster SWR and newspaper "DIE ZEIT” - along with international partners - sheds light on how the attacks were prepared.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 09.10.2023 – 18:15 UTC

MON 09.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC

TUE 10.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC

TUE 10.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

TUE 10.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

TUE 10.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 10.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3