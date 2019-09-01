 Balloon ban proposal triggers fierce opposition in Germany | News | DW | 12.09.2019

News

Balloon ban proposal triggers fierce opposition in Germany

The head of the Green Party in Lower Saxony has walked back comments on banning balloons for environmental reasons. One lawmaker has accused the state party pushing away voters with "ecological radicalization."

Deflated balloons

The Green Party in the German state of Lower Saxony would like to enact a ban on balloons, state party chief Anne Kura told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper on Thursday.

Kura said birds and other wild animals often eat the remnants of plastic balloons and starve to death "with a full stomach." She added that so-called biodegradable balloons should also be targeted under the ban, saying they do little to alleviate the problem.

"On the one hand, you have this short-lived beautiful picture of colorful balloons in the air and on the other, dead birds," Kura said. She said the party's call for an outright ban comes from a similar move from the city of Gütersloh in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hours after her statement, Kura clarified that her party does not support a complete balloon ban, instead, it backs prohibiting the mass release of balloons. 

"Balloons at children's birthday parties in the living room are totally OK and fun," she said.

Read more: The surprising success of Germany's Green party

A balloon with Green Party signage

The state Green party chief said she was against the mass release of balloons

Divisive move

Many questioned the actual effect such a ban could have. Lower Saxony's state Environment Ministry said such a ban on balloons "does not save the world."

"Balloons rising into the sky have always connected people with dreams and hopes," said a spokesman for State Environment Minister Olaf Lies of the Social Democrats. "Why should we get rid of these feelings?"

Other parties also expressed disapproval for the ban. Free Democratic Party lawmaker Michael Theurer accused the Green Party of "eco-radicalization" that he claimed pushed voters towards fringe parties such as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Theurer did not cite evidence to support that claim.

Blue EU balloons soar into the air at a March for Europe in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/Silas Stein)

The Lower Saxony Greens would have a thing or two to say about this Berlin event

Studies have found that balloons do not solely threaten land-based animals. According to a 2016 study, balloons and plastic bags were "estimated to pose the greatest entanglement risk to marine fauna."

Read more: Germany's youth wake up to their political power

  Marco Hort sets record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

Stop sucking

    Stop sucking

    Billions of plastic straws end up as waste. The European Union wants to ban these and other single-use plastics, which end up in rubbish dumps or in our oceans. But for those who just can't stop sucking — like Marco Hort, who set a world record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth — there are environmentally friendly alternatives.

  Edible straw by Wisefood
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Drink it, eat it

    Animals in the ocean often try to eat plastic straws. To protect the environment, you can now eat the straw yourself. The German startup Wisefood has developed an edible straw made out of the leftovers from Germany's apple juice production. Alternatively, you can also acquire a multiple-use straw made from metal, bamboo or glass.

  • Man and woman eating fast food

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    We are forked!

    There are no exact numbers of how many plastic forks, knives and spoons are used once and then dumped. But it's enough for the EU to want to say goodbye to them. If you need to eat on the run and can't use metal silverware, you might try edible versions. The Indian startup Bakey's offers forks made out of sorghum; the US company SpudWares, out of potato starch. Yummy!

  Biodegradable plate made of bran
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

No leftovers

    No leftovers

    Talking about eating your plastic alternatives: You might also like to try edible plates, since plastic plates will be on the way out under the EU's ban. The Polish company Biotrem has developed plates made from bran. In case you are already full from your meal, don't worry: The plates are organic and decompose after 30 days.

  • Women surrounded by used plastic cups

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Cut the cup

    Besides banning the private use of disposable plastic products, the EU aims to encourage fast food chains, cafes and bars to curb the use of plastic cups. Half a trillion plastic cups are consumed every year — most of them being used for a single drink, then staying in the environment for eternity. Several companies now offer plant-based alternatives.

  Bali Avani-Eco disposable cups
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    It's not plastic

    One of those companies is the Balinese startup Avani. It has developed a compostable bioplastic made from corn starch. Although, the cups look and feel like petroleum-based plastic cups, they are biodegradable. However, they decompose best in a commercial composting facility, and not in your backyard

  Just Swap It reusable cup
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Reuse, reuse, reuse

    The easiest way to replace plastic cups is by using reusable mugs. But we might not always have our personal coffee cups on hand while we are out on the streets. Berlin is among German cities testing out a pilot project allowing coffee aficionados to borrow a reusable bamboo mug for a small deposit, and return it at another cafe at a later point.

  Seahorse grasping ear bud with its tail - 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Clean ears, dirty oceans

    Another plastic product the EU would see gone are ear buds. When disposed of improperly, they end up in the ocean, where animals mistake them for food. There are plastic-free alternatives with the stem made from bamboo or paper. But hardcore environmentalists say it's best to stop using them altogether — you can use your towel to clean your ears.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


ls/sms (AFP, epd)

