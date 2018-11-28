 Bakers in India make ′world′s longest′ cake | News | DW | 16.01.2020

News

Bakers in India make 'world's longest' cake

Bakers in Kerala have made a cake that stretches over 6 kilometers. The vanilla cake with chocolate frosting is an attempt to topple a world record held by bakers in China.

Bakers in India frost a cake that broke the record for world's longest

Hundreds of bakers and chefs in India on Wednesday baked a cake that — at 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) long—may end up being the world's longest.

The vanilla cake with chocolate ganache frosting wound across thousands of tables and desks setup across a festival ground and adjacent roads in the city of Thrissur in the coastal state of Kerala.

Measuring 10 centimeters (4 inches) across and tall, the cake weighed around 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).

Indien Weltrekord-Kuchen in Thrissur (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sankar)

It took around 1,500 bakers and chefs in white chefs hats nearly four hours to create the treat. The cooks used 12,000 kilograms and sugar and flour.

The event was organized by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). According to the group's Secretary-General Naushad, who uses just one name, Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as measuring 6,500 meters in length. Confirmation of the exact length is still pending.

Read more: German dentist pulls world's longest known human tooth

"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," said Naushad. "We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."

If confirmed, the cake would beat the world record held by Chinese bakers who baked a fruitcake measuring nearly 3.2 kilometers long in 2018.

Watch video 02:04

India holds sad record in selfie-related deaths

German chef sets record for biggest bowl of Russian soup

Respected chef Andre Domke served up the largest ever pot of solyanka, a traditional fish soup popular in eastern Germany. The spicy and sour dish is said to be a favorite of Chancellor Angela Merkel. (03.11.2019)  

German dentist pulls world's longest known human tooth

The Guinness Book of Records has recognized a dentist from Offenbach for pulling a 37-millimeter tooth out of the mouth of a patient who had complained about severe pain. (29.10.2019)  

Record-breaking plants  

India holds sad record in selfie-related deaths  

Köln Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom

An Indian's first German Christmas market 28.11.2018

Winter marks the start of a magical time of Christmas markets in Germany. The festive bazaars attract millions of people, including DW's Eesha Kheny who visited Cologne for her very first Christmas market experience.

