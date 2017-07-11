Bail for Indian activist Disha Ravi in farmers' 'toolkit' case

An Indian court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was detained on sedition charges for creating an online toolkit showing people how to help protesting farmers, particularly online.

The 22-year-old is a founding member of the local chapter of Fridays for Future, the movement led by Greta Thunberg.

New Delhi police arrested Ravi on February 13 in the southern city of Bengaluru.

They accused her of producing and disseminating an action plan that led to violence during farmers' protests in the capital.

Judge rejects sedition charges

Ravi's lawyer argued that the charges were baseless and that there was nothing seditious about the toolkit.

Judge Dharmender Rana told the court there was little evidence to justify keeping the activist behind bars.

"Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence on record, I do not find any palpable reason for keeping a 22-year-old in custody," Rana said.

Farmers protesting against reforms

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on Delhi's outskirts to object to controversial agricultural reforms that they say will hurt their profits and benefit large corporations instead.

The protests escalated on January 26, India's Republic Day, when farmers on tractors broke through police barricades and stormed the capital's Red Fort.

