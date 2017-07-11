Bail for Indian activist Disha Ravi in farmers' 'toolkit' case

An Indian court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was detained on sedition charges for creating a toolkit showing people how to help protesting farmers, particularly online.

The 22-year-old is a founding member of the local chapter of Fridays for Future, the movement led by Greta Thunberg.

New Delhi police arrested Ravi on February 13 in the southern city of Bengaluru.

They accused her of producing and disseminating an action plan that allegedly led to violence during farmers' protests in the capital. Authorities said the "toolkit," which was shared by Thunberg on social media, also spread misinformation about the monthslong demonstrations and "tarnished the image of India."

Disha Ravi is a prominent member of the Fridays for Future movement in India

Judge rejects sedition charges

Ravi's lawyer argued that there was nothing seditious about the toolkit, saying it made no mention of violence and was a "resource document" that activists often use for campaigning.

Judge Dharmender Rana told the court there was little evidence to justify keeping the activist behind bars and granted bail, conditional on the payment of two sureties of 100,000 rupees ($1,379; €1,135) each.

"Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence on record, I do not find any palpable reason for keeping a 22-year-old in custody," Rana said.

Ravi's case sparked an outcry in a number of Indian cities, where protests were organized to demand her release.

Farmers protesting against reforms

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on Delhi's outskirts to object to controversial agricultural reforms that they say will hurt their livelihoods and benefit large corporations instead.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the laws are needed to modernize India's farming sector.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but escalated on January 26, India's Republic Day, when farmers on tractors broke through police barricades and stormed the capital's Red Fort.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



nm/msh (Reuters, AP)