Bahrain to normalize ties with Israel

Bahrain became the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel. The move comes as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East,'' Trump, Netanyahu and King Hamad said in the statement. "Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region.''

Bahrain will join the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in signing an agreement to normalize relations with Israel next week.

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa will join Trump, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said.

The announcement comes after two weeks of intense lobbying on the part of the Trump Administration, particularly the president's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both of whom personally visited the king and crown prince of Bahrain, urging them to open full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Read more: Mike Pompeo makes appeal for normal relations with Israel

More to come?

When the UAE announced it would normalize relations with Israel in August, it became the first Arab state to do so in more than 20 years — on Tuesday, the UAE and Bahrain will follow in the footsteps of Egypt and Jordan. Trump has maintained that other Arab states will join as well.

Read more: Why Arab states refuse ties with Israel

Saudi Arabia has said it has no plans to pursue that route at this time — though the kingdom will now allow Israeli commercial air traffic to use its airspace.

Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, which sent troops to help the tiny island state put down unrest that erupted there, as well as in neighboring Kuwait and the UAE during the Arab Spring. Bahrain is also home to two US military bases.

js/sms (dpa, Reuters)