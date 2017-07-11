Bahrain to normalize ties with Israel

Bahrain reached an agreement to normalize relations with Israel. The deal represents a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.
Bahrain became the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel. The move comes as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.
Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East,'' Trump, Netanyahu and King Hamad said in the statement. "Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region.''
It was an impossible mission for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: push Arab states to normalize relations with Israel. But few are ready to take the next step forward and draw the curtain on an open secret.
The US Secretary of State is visiting Israel after the Trump administration's announcement of an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace plan. He will also visit several Gulf Arab states and Sudan this week.