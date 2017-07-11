Bahrain prime minister dies at 84, royal palace says

Bahrain's prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, died early Wednesday at the age of 84, the royal palace announced on Twitter.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness ... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States," Bahrain's state news agency said.

It added that a burial ceremony was expected to take place upon the repatriation of his body. The king has ordered a week of national mourning and for flags to be flown at half-mast. Work at government departments will also be suspended for three days starting on Thursday.

Protests over corruption

Prince Khalifa was one of the world's longest-serving heads of government. He had served as prime minister for almost 50 years, having taken up the post after Bahrain gained independence from Britain in 1971.

His rule was severely tested by the Arab Spring protests in 2011 that demanded his ouster over long-running allegations of corruption.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)