 Bahrain heads to polls amid opposition boycott | News | DW | 24.11.2018

News

Bahrain heads to polls amid opposition boycott

The country's opposition groups have been barred from taking part in the parliamentary election, with authorities arresting a number of activists. Rights groups expressed concerns over Bahrain's "political suppression."

Protesters holding photos of Shiite politician Ali Salman (Reuters/H. I Mohammed)

Bahrainis are casting their ballot in a parliamentary election, which has been dubbed a "farce" by opposition groups and many rights organizations.

The polls opened at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 pm (1700 GMT) on Saturday.

The Shiite al-Wefaq and the secular Waad parties were banned from fielding candidates in the controversial elections, prompting calls from other opposition groups to boycott the polls.

Officials say that 293 candidates, including 41 women, are running for parliament. King Hamad urged voters to participate in the election, which coincides with a municipal vote.

Read more: Bahrain prosecution refuses to release activist Nabeel Rajab

Crackdown on dissidents

In a run-up to the election, Bahraini authorities arrested at least six people for "obstructing the electoral process." Those detained and charged included Ali Rashed al-Asheeri, a former lawmaker with al-Wefaq party, according to the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

Al-Wefaq called for a boycott of the polls after the government passed a law in June barring "leaders and members of political associations dissolved for violating the kingdom's constitution or its laws" from standing.

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said Friday it was "gravely concerned" over political suppression in the tiny Gulf kingdom.

"Over the past two years, the crackdown in Bahrain has seen the political opposition detained, intimidated and silenced," said Devin Kenney, the group's Bahrain researcher.

"We call on the authorities to stop this ongoing and escalating repression and to allow free expression of dissenting voices, including those who oppose monarchy," he added.

Protracted instability

Bahrain, where a Sunni minority rules over a Shiite majority, has been rocked by unrest since authorities backed by reinforcements from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates carried out a bloody crackdown on Arab Spring protests in 2011.

Bahrain accuses Iran of fomenting Shiite armed opposition amid a spate of attacks on security forces and infrastructure.

On November 4, a Bahrain appeals court sentenced Sheikh Ali Salman, the head of al-Wefaq movement, to life in prison for spying for regional rival Qatar. He had been acquitted by Bahrain's High Criminal Court in June alongside two prominent aides, Sheikh Hassan Ali Juma Sultan and Ali Mahdi Ali al-Aswad, who were tried in absentia.

Bahrain is strategically located in the Persian Gulf, and is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and a British naval base.

Karte Bahrain Manama EN

shs/rc (AFP, Reuters)

