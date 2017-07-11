Bahrain foreign minister arrives in Israel for historic visit

Bahrain's foreign minister touched down in Israel on Wednesday for the Gulf kingdom's first diplomatic visitsince it agreed to recognize the Jewish state in September.

Israeli television broadcast the arrival of Abdellatif al-Zayani at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, where he was greeted by his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

Alzayani called the visit "a strategic start to enhancing joint cooperation" between the countries, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported.

"The Middle East has witnessed conflicts and instability over the past decades," he said. "The time has come for us to pursue other policies to reach a comprehensive solution."

"I am looking forward to our discussions today and to the new era of peace, security and stability in the region that this visit marks," Israeli foreign minister Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed US-backed "normalization" accords with Israel at the White House on September 15.

It indicated a longstanding shift in policy among some Arab states, which had previously said that they would not recognize Israel until it found a peaceful solution with the Palestinians.

Three allies set to meet for talks

Zayani will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem later on Wednesday.

During his two-days in the region, Pompeo was expected to make the first visit by a senior US official to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

All Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land are regarded as illegal by most of the international community.

The United States enjoys close ties with Bahrain, the base of operations for its Navy's 5th Fleet where it keeps a large military base.

The tiny but strategic kingdom is just across the Gulf from Iran, which all three allies see as a common threat to stability in the region.

On Tuesday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent an official invitation to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayad Al-Nahyan, seen by many as the UAE's de facto ruler.

Trump brokered normalization deals

Sudan also agreed to establish ties with Israel as part of a larger agreement with the United States that will pave the way for much-needed foreign aid following last year’s overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

The Trump administration hailed all three agreements as historic breakthroughs in the lead-up to the election.

President-elect Joe Biden also welcomed the agreements, and is expected to build on them as he presses Israel and the Palestinians to return to peace negotiations.

Prior to these agreements, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states with full diplomatic relations with Israel, as part of peace treaties negotiated more than 25 years ago.

Israel wants to improve ties with the Gulf countries, aiming for cooperation across various fields, including tourism and public health.

