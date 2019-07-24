 Bahrain executes Shiite activists on terrorism charges | News | DW | 27.07.2019

News

Bahrain executes Shiite activists on terrorism charges

The executions come amid tensions with Iran. Bahrain accuses the country of fomenting Shiite armed opposition groups that have carried out attacks on security forces.

Shiite protest in Bahrain

Bahrain executed three men, including two Shiite activists, on Saturday amid the kingdom's ongoing crackdown on pro-Iranian groups.

Read more: Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force

Shiite activists, Ali al-Arab and Ahmed al-Malali, were sentenced to death last year along with 56 other men who were given jail terms on terrorism charges.

On Saturday, a court jailed 19 for life and 37 for up to 15 years for running a terrorist cell used for training militants.

Read more: Bahrain upholds life sentences for opposition leaders

'One of Bahrain's darkest days'

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had urged the country to halt the executions.

"While in custody the men were tortured by security officers including through electric shocks and beatings. Ali Mohamed al-Arab's toenails were also ripped out," Amnesty International said.

A London-based Bahraini activist rights group, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said "the executions mark one of Bahrain's darkest days."

"It appears that the Bahraini government planned this meticulously, timing the executions to coincide with US, EU and UK legislative recesses in order to avoid international scrutiny," BIRD's director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei said.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Regional fallout

The country's ruling Sunni minority has faced unrest since it carried out a a bloody crackdown on Arab Spring protests in 2011 with the help of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain is located in the Persian Gulf and hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and a British naval base. The executions come amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, which Bahrain accuses of training domestic Shiite militias. 

US President Donald Trump is applying a "maximum pressure" strategy on Tehran, unilaterally passing stringent economic sanctions with the aim of stopping Iranian oil exports.

Read more: Human Rights Watch: 'Extradition of Hakeem Al-Araibi would be completely unacceptable'

shs/amp (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Watch video 00:49

Kushner opens workshop on Middle East peace in Bahrain

DW recommends

Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force

Never before has Bahrain's government revoked so many opponents' citizenship in a mass verdict. A major international human rights group said the decision was "outrageous." (16.04.2019)  

Bahrain upholds life sentences for opposition leaders

Bahrain has upheld lifelong jail terms imposed on three opposition figures, including a prominent Shiite cleric involved in pro-democracy protests crushed in 2011. The other two are living in exile. (28.01.2019)  

Human Rights Watch: 'Extradition of Hakeem Al-Araibi would be completely unacceptable'

Hakeem Al-Araibi, a former member of Bahrain's national football team, says he fears for his life if he is extradited from Thailand. Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch told DW that his extradition would be unacceptable. (11.12.2018)  

Is a US-led war with Iran on the horizon as troops head to Saudi Arabia?

The US is sending troops to Saudi Arabia amid concerns that it is preparing for a war with Iran. It will be the first deployment of American forces in the kingdom since the US toppling of Saddam Hussein's Iraqi regime. (20.07.2019)  

US sanctions and who they target

The US serves as a cornerstone of global trade and sometimes uses this position to punish rival nations. DW looks into key restrictions that Washington currently imposes on Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea and Syria. (09.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kushner opens workshop on Middle East peace in Bahrain  

Related content

Nigeria, Ausschreitungen

Nigerian military, Shiite protesters clash over imprisoned cleric 24.07.2019

Nigerian security forces resorted to violence this week to end Shiite Muslim protests in Abuja. Tensions are high after at least eight people were killed in the clashes.

Pakistan Proteste nach Anschlag in Balochistan

Why are Pakistani Shiites 'disappearing'? 09.07.2019

Scores of Shiite Muslims have reportedly gone missing in Pakistan in the past few years. Activists claim that they have been picked up by the country's intelligence agencies after they returned from Syria and Iraq.

Iran | Britischer Tanker Stena Impero | Iranische Revolutionsgarde

Oman may mediate between Iran and UK over tanker crisis 26.07.2019

Oman wants to mediate between Iran and the UK to end the row over the seizure of oil tankers, Iranian state media said. India has been dragged into the fray, with over 50 of its nationals detained on board.

