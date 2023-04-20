Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise
Overfishing of the seas is becoming an ever greater problem for snail fishermen in the Bahamas. In the search for solutions, the people in the Caribbean state are relying on a lot of creativity.
Tradition of snail fishermen
Tereha Davis is a fifth-generation snail fisherman. Her family lives off marine animals. Here she shows her eight-year-old granddaughter Ivory how to gut a fish. Six-year-old brother Ira watches intently. Tereha Davis can still remember times when she only had to walk a few meters into the sea from the beach and could pick up the sea snails from the bottom.
Further and further out...
In recent years, the situation for mussel and snail fishermen has worsened dramatically. Today, fishermen have to travel up to 48 kilometers out to sea to catch the popular animals. Here, a fishing boat moors in West End - framed by two mountains of discarded mussel shells.
More than a delicacy
The mollusks serve as a staple food in the Bahamas. They are smoked, fried or eaten raw. The mollusks stand for the island nation like no other symbol and are an important pillar of the economy and the tourism industry. Of the approximately 400,000 inhabitants of the Bahamas, 9,000 people make their living from mussel fishing - about two percent of the population.
Small big catch
Henry Carey holds up snails he collected during a dive off the coast of McLean's Town. The queen snail, or "great fencer snail," is an important food source and a marine snail that can grow up to three feet long and live about 30 years. If allowed to grow in peace...
Creative against overfishing
Leroy Glinton shows off some of the jewelry he makes from discarded snail shells. He owns a small studio and hopes to promote his art with the shells. If more money could be made from each snail, he hopes, the pressure on fisheries could be reduced - and the stock could recover over time.
Queue for the snails
Customers line up to grab a delicious and filling meal from Sherica Smith at her mussel and snail stand, Shabo's. While mussels can be very expensive in the U.S. or Europe, they are available on every street corner in the Bahamas. A meal can be had for under $10 - less than the price of many meats on the island.
Tearing Sales
A tourist browses at a market at the cruise terminal in Freeport. The street markets offer shells as decoration, but also jewelry or spoons made from them. The snail also appears on numerous flags, T-shirts and hats, and is selling like hot cakes among visitors. The Bahamas without shells would be hard to imagine.