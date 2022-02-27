Baerbock warns Putin against 'escalating statements'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
European diplomats are set to target Russian leaders with personal sanctions, as the Kremlin-backed invasion of Ukraine continues.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops on multiple fronts, including the outskirts of Kyiv. US President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor" and would bear the consequences.
Kyiv held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensified in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.
Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version