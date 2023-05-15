Baerbock warns against 'unconditional' Assad normalization

"In Syria, the political process to resolve the conflict remains distant," said Baerbock. "For more than 10 years there has been nothing but bloodshed, unbelievable human suffering that is hardly reported anymore."
The Arab League, an organization made up of 22 member states in the Middle East and North Africa, agreed to readmit Syria earlier this month. Syria was suspended from the organization shortly after the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.
In recent months, a number of Arab states have softened their positions toward Damascus, with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad paying visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia.