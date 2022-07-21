 Baerbock: Russian FM Lavrov′s claims are ′new propaganda′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.07.2022

DW News

Baerbock: Russian FM Lavrov's claims are 'new propaganda'

Watch video 00:35

20.07.2022+++Interview mit Bundesaußenministerin Annalena Baerbock. (c) Zura Karaulashvili / DW

Germany’s Baerbock to China: 'Very serious' about ending dependency 21.07.2022

20.07.2022+++Interview mit Bundesaußenministerin Annalena Baerbock. (c) Zura Karaulashvili / DW

Baerbock: 'We have to make clear that nobody can blackmail us' 20.07.2022

Blinken in Berlin amid confusion over Western unity

Blinken in Berlin amid confusion over Western unity 20.01.2022

Wolodymyr Selenskyj (l), Präsident der Ukraine, begrüßt Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Grüne, ). Baerbock ist das erste deutsche Kabinettsmitglied, das seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen die Ukraine in die Hauptstadt Kiew reiste. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Have Germany and Ukraine solved their diplomatic spat? 11.05.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.07.2022

Fabrizio Rizzotti, rice producer for six generations and Coldiretti representative, controls the fields suffering from lack of water. Rice needs a lot of water for its life cycle and the area between Novara and Pavia is in serious shortage, in Novara, on June 23, 2022. Fabrizio estimates that about 50% of the harvest is compromised at a stage in which the costs are practically all already borne and this could put several producers in difficulty. The very hot days and the lack of rainfall are creating increasing difficulties for farmers and ranchers. The lack of water in the Po river basin was not found mitigated by the weak spring rains. After a consistent period of drought, the Po river and its basin have a water flow rate of less than half the normal. Long-term forecasts do not indicate that in the short term the weather will change with persistent precipitation. Drought is not an unusual phenomenon, but the frequency with which it recurs in recent years is also becoming worrying of the impacts it has on animals, flora, and agricultural activities. (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto)

Italy's perishing rice farms 21.07.2022

This handout photograph taken on July 20, 2022 and released by the Sri Lanka's Parliament shows the acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) casting his ballot in the parliament in Colombo. - Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's new president by the country's parliament on July 20, with the backing of the party of the ex-leader -- who fled abroad after his palace was stormed by protesters. (Photo by Sri Lanka's parliament / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/Sri Lanka's Parliament - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ski Lanka: Prime minister sworn in as president 21.07.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 18: A Ukrainian woman dressed in combat fatigue walks past a damaged building in Kutuzovka village as Russian troops continue their brutal assaults on the Donbas, strengthening their group in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine on June 18, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Russia expands Ukraine war goals 20.07.2022

Russia taking more of Ukraine just 'new propaganda,' Germany's Baerbock says

Russia taking more of Ukraine just 'new propaganda,' Germany's Baerbock says 21.07.2022

Germany's foreign minister told DW that Moscow's justification for focusing on territory beyond the Donbas does not stack up. She also said Berlin must not leave itself open to blackmail from other states.

DONETSK, UKRAINE - APRIL 28: Armed pro-Russian separatists seize the municipality of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk on April 28, 2014. (Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency)

Ukraine: British man held by Russia-backed separatists dies — as it happened 15.07.2022

NGOs had described Paul Ulrey as a humanitarian volunteer while Russia-backed separatists said he was a soldier. Elsewhere, Germany has rejected the idea of easing sanctions on Moscow. Follow DW for the latest.

July 15, 2022, Bakhmut, Donets'k Oblast, Ukraine: Exterior of a Russian Bakhmut missile factory in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 15, 2022..Factory that produced fruit juices. (Credit Image: Â© Vincenzo Circosta/ZUMA Press Wire

Russia-Ukraine updates: UK says Wagner mercenaries fighting at front lines 19.07.2022

Russia is using Wagner mercenaries to bolster its troops in Ukraine, UK intelligence warns. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against individual EU states vetoing the bloc's foreign policy. DW rounds up the latest.

09.07.2022 Annalena Baerbock (l, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesministerin des Auswärtigen, wird bei einem Besuch der Inselrepublik Palau von Eyos Rudimch (r), Gouverneur von Koror, und Ngiraibelas Tmetuchl, Minister für Kultur, Tourismus, Entwicklung und Arbeit über die Insel Ngkesill geführt. Im Mittelpunkt des Besuchs stehen die Auswirkungen der Klimakrise. Als Inselstaat ist Palau besonders vom Klimawandel betroffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calls for global response to climate change in Palau 09.07.2022

Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Green foreign minister, has pledged more support for the Pacific region. She visited Palau as part of a six-day tour of Asia.