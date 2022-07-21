Baerbock: Russian FM Lavrov's claims are 'new propaganda'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's foreign minister told DW that Moscow's justification for focusing on territory beyond the Donbas does not stack up. She also said Berlin must not leave itself open to blackmail from other states.
NGOs had described Paul Ulrey as a humanitarian volunteer while Russia-backed separatists said he was a soldier. Elsewhere, Germany has rejected the idea of easing sanctions on Moscow. Follow DW for the latest.
Russia is using Wagner mercenaries to bolster its troops in Ukraine, UK intelligence warns. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against individual EU states vetoing the bloc's foreign policy. DW rounds up the latest.
Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Green foreign minister, has pledged more support for the Pacific region. She visited Palau as part of a six-day tour of Asia.
